About this show

Jonathan Pie is the (fictitious) frustrated news reporter that satirises the world of politics and the media.

If no news is good news then good news is fake news. The exasperated news reporter Jonathan Pie returns to the road once more to berate the people in power - and the journalists apparently holding them to account. With over 1.2 Million Facebook followers, his videos regularly achieve millions of views going viral internationally. His response to the election of Donald Trump was viewed more than 150 million times world wide.