About this show

Ask yourself this. What is it that drew you to this event? If it's to discover what scares you then the answer to that is easy…

There is something dark lurking in the theatre. Enter a nightmarish world, full of thrilling twists and turns, where all your deepest fears and disturbing thoughts are imagined live on stage. A fully sensory and electrifying encounter, Ghost Stories is the ultimate twisted love-letter to horror and an edge-of-your-seat theatrical experience like no other. Be it phantoms, poltergeists or simply a ‘bump in the night’; let us play a game with fear.

After exhilarating audiences across the world with record breaking, sell-out productions and a smash hit film, Andy Nyman and Jeremy Dyson’s worldwide cult phenomenon Ghost Stories off on tour - and its more spine tingling and fantastically terrifying than ever.

Are you brave enough to book?

WARNING. Please be advised that Ghost Stories contains moments of extreme shock and tension. The show is unsuitable for anyone under the age of 15. We strongly advise those of a nervous disposition to think very seriously before attending.