About this show

Love from a Stranger is a blood-curdling drama about frustrated spinster Alix King who has been engaged for years to Dick. Dependable but dull, Dick refuses to marry Alix until he can support her. When Alix unexpectedly inherits a fortune Dick is too proud to accept sharing it. Then along comes a stranger. Handsome, successful and just that little bit dangerous, Gerald sweeps her off her feet. Before you know it they are married and move into Philomel Cottage. All too soon their happiness begins to disintegrate. Strange things begin to happen and Alix suspects that the man she rushed into marrying may not be what he seems to be. And who knows, maybe Alix has some dark secrets of her own. This chilling thriller is a must for all Christie fans - full of twists and turns as it builds to a surprising and murderous denouement.