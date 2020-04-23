About this show

Experience an evening of extraordinary short films from the world's most prestigious mountain film festival. Follow the expeditions of some of today's most incredible adventurers, see amazing footage of adrenaline packed action sports and be inspired by thought-provoking pieces shot from the far flung corners of the globe. Ignite your passion for adventure, action and travel through an exhilarating collection of the latest films from the most talented adventure film makers of today. An exciting event not to be missed with free prize giveaways!