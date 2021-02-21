About this show

This wonderful show takes us back to the 1960's when songs from various Brothers captured our hearts. The show features songs from The Walker Brothers, with hits such as 'The Sun Ain't Gonna Shine Anymore', 'Make It Easy On Yourself', 'My Ship Is Coming In', 'No Regrets' and more. Songs from The Righteous Brothers with worldwide Hits 'Unchained Melody', 'You've Lost That Loving Feeling', and many more. Lastly the hit machine called The Everly Brothers, with timeless classics such as 'Cathy's Clown', 'Let It Be Me', 'Crying In The Rain', 'Walk Right Back' to name just a few.