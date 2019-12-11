About this show

Over 100 dancers and musicians bring Nutcracker to life with exquisite dancing, beautiful sets and Tchaikovsky’s popular score played live.



On a sparkling Christmas Eve in a frost-dusted Edwardian London, Clara and her enchanted Nutcracker doll discover a magical world, where she battles with the Mouse King and meets a handsome stranger. As the air grows colder, Clara and her valiant Nutcracker take a hot air balloon ride across London to the glistening Land of Snow where her adventure really begins.



From the sound of the orchestra tuning up, to the final bows and cheers, a trip to English National Ballet at the London Coliseum is an unforgettable Christmas treat.



English National Ballet’s Nutcracker returns for four weeks only, following sold out performances in 2018, 2017 and 2016 – book early and make Nutcracker part of your holiday celebrations.