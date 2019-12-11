About this show

Experience mischief this Christmas at The Turbine Theatre and see the acclaimed stage adaptation of Dr Seuss’s The Cat In The Hat.

From the moment his tall, red-and-white-striped hat appears around the door, Sally and her brother know that the cat in the hat is the funniest, most mischievous cat they have ever met. With the trickiest of tricks and craziest of ideas, he turns a rainy afternoon into an amazing adventure. But what will mum find when he gets home?

Based on the much-loved book by Dr Seuss, The Cat in the Hat is a lively and engaging first theatre experience for young children aged 3+ with daytime performances from 11 December 2019.