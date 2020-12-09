About this show

For one night only, a host of stars come together to celebrate the music of Julie Styne, Jerry Herman & Stephen Sondheim at The Palace Theatre.

Following a successful online concert in May this year during the height of lockdown, KINGS OF BROADWAY will be recreated live at the Palace Theatre on Wednesday 9th December at 7.30PM.

Many of the concerts original stars return to recreate their performances from the online concert plus some new additions. The company will come together at the end of the evening for a special performance of ‘Sunday’ from Sunday In the Park With George.

Returning from the original concert are Michael Colbourne, Deborah Crowe, Jordan Lee Davies, Janie Dee, Elliott Griffiths, Damian Humbley, Emma Kingston, Nadim Naaman, Fiona O’Carroll, Jamie Parker, Ana Richardson, Jenna Russell, Lucy Schaufer, Caroline Sheen, Laura Tebbutt, Lee Thomas, Michael Xavier & Alex Young.

Joining the company are Tracie Bennett, Jason Carr, Danielle Fiamanya, Soophia Foroughi, Hadley Fraser, Siubhan Harrison, Harrison Knights, Bonnie Langford, Carl Man, Trevor Dion Nicholas, Sharan Phull, Zizi Strallen, Sally Ann Triplett, Kayi Ushe & Tosh Wanogho- Maud.

The concert will be accompanied by Alex Parker with a sound design by Paul Smith.

Do not miss this chance to see some of our finest artists return to the West End for the first time since the pandemic. It is sure to being a sizzling and moving night celebrating theatre and the work of these KINGS OF BROADWAY.