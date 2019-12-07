About this show

Enter a world of wonder at the home of pantomime, as the magical Goldilocks and the Three Bears come to the West End for Christmas! Following last year’s sold-out production of Snow White, for five weeks only the iconic London Palladium will be transformed into a sensational circus, where everything is possible and anything could (and will) happen.

This festive extravaganza is packed with riotous comedy routines, extraordinary special effects, hair-raising stunts, international circus acts and an all-star cast including Paul O’Grady who rejoins Palladium favourites Julian Clary, Paul Zerdin, Nigel Havers and Gary Wilmot alongside Matt Baker (The One Show).

Joining the cast will also be a series of speciality acts including internationally renowned illusionist Phil Hitchcock, The Skating Medini (Asia and Dylan Medini) – a dynamic high-speed roller-skating act from one of Italy’s oldest circus families, Sascha Williams – ‘Rola Bola’, from the Belli Family Circus in Germany and Europe’s youngest stunt rider Peter Pavlov and the ‘Globe of Speed’.

Dame Betty Barnum and her daughter Goldilocks’ circus is under threat from an evil rival circus owner and, with the help of their madcap circus friends, they’re battling to rescue their Big Top from ruin. Will they succeed? All seems lost, until three brilliant bears join the gang…

Roll up, roll up to see panto join the circus, and be swept away by a London Palladium spectacular that’s just right at the home of pantomime!