About this show

Award-winning comedian Adam Kay shares entries from his diaries as a junior doctor in this “electrifying” (Guardian) evening of stand-up and music.

The show has been seen by over 200,000 people, including absolute sell-out Edinburgh Fringe runs from 2016 to 2019, plus UK tours and multiple West End runs between 2017 and 2020.

The accompanying book, ‘This is Going to Hurt’ is a Sunday Times bestseller, and is being turned into a major BBC series. Signed copies will be available for purchase on the night.