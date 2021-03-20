About this show

Leading men from London's West End combine in a powerhouse of vocal harmony to deliver a stunning blend of music ranging from opera to pop, and everything in between.

The Opera Boys return with a brand new show for 2020, featuring the biggest songs from the West End and Broadway. Immaculate 4-part harmony musical medleys are combined with stunning solo performances from shows that the boys themselves have performed in over the years. From timeless classics like Les Miserables, Phantom of The Opera and West Side Story, to modern smash hits such as Jersey Boys, We Will Rock You and The Greatest Showman, this is the perfect show for musical theatre lovers both young and old. The show also features a selection of beautiful operatic arias that the boys have become known for over the last few years, from La Donna e Mobile to Nessun Dorma. With beautiful vocal arrangements, spectacular close part harmony and a great line in humour, The Opera Boys have been delighting audiences all over the world with their unique show combining beautiful, powerful and emotional music with funny, engaging and light-hearted entertainment.