About this show

Some Guys Have All The Luck is a brand new theatrical production celebrating the career of one of rocks greatest icons, Rod Stewart - from street busker through to international superstar! Paul Metcalfe delivers an authentic and charismatic performance assuming the persona of this legendary singer-songwriter and performer right down to the last detail - from the distinctive vocals to the swaggering showmanship and sheer fun that have made Rod Stewart one of the most loved performers of all time. The show includes all the massive hits from Rod's incredible career, classic rockers like Maggie May, Baby Jane and Da Ya Think I'm Sexy? through to big ballads such as Sailing, You're In My Heart, and Tonight's the Night as well as favourites from his days with the Faces such as Stay With Me and Twistin' The Night Away and timeless Motown tunes from the album Soulbook.