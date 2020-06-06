London
Other Cities
Great Seats, Great Prices, Great Extras
Sign-Up Now
Get exclusive access to priority onsales and special offers, plus never miss out on the biggest stories from the West End, Off-West End and beyond.
By signing up you are confirming you are 16 or over. View our Privacy Policy.
Irish singing sensation. Michael was discovered by Louis Walsh's mother while performing a song in the Knock Basilica, that he had written for the occasion. Her son was also impressed by Michael's voice and became his manager.