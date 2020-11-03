About this show

When footage from a West Wing staff party is leaked to a major news channel, the president is on the warpath looking for a culprit. Staffers scheme and second-guess each other amidst the misleading headlines, and politicians exploit the turmoil for their own ends. Sound familiar? Mozart, Haydn, Rossini, and Donizetti would have thought so. This brand new opera, based on a concept originated by the American period-instrument ensemble Grand Harmonie in 2018, and woven together from 18th and 19th century plots with new dialogue, will make you see today's politics from a totally new vantage point.