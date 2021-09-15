About this show

John Joseph Lydon, also known by his former stage name Johnny Rotten. An English singer-songwriter, television presenter and painter, best known as the lead singer of punk rock band the Sex Pistols.

The frontman and lyricist of the Sex Pistols and Public Image Ltd (PiL) caused a political earthquake and transformed music for good. To coincide with the publication of his new book, the brilliant, funny and insightful I Could Be Wrong, I Could Be Right, he is touring the UK. Lydon will talk about how he sees life, along with his unique and extraordinary career, and take audience questions during a pyrotechnic, one-off tour. Lydon will be sharing his thoughts with audiences. He Could Be Wrong. He Could Be Right.