About this show

Craig Revel Horwood UK Tour

The star of BBC1’s Strictly Come Dancing is taking to the road with his debut solo tour!

Join Craig as he talks about his life from Australia to the West End to Strictly, reveals a wealth of backstage gossip with his trademark wit and candour, and gives a very special performance of some of the music which has been the soundtrack to his career. Book now for a fabulous evening of entertainment!