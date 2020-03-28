About this show

Fresh from their sell-out tour with their highly entertaining and innovative Remembering The Movies, Aljaz and Janette, will be returning with their brand new show Remembering The Oscars. Get ready to celebrate the Oscar winning songs in this exhilarating new dance spectacular with Strictly's favourite couple, Aljaz and Janette.

Whether you are Wishing On A Star, Swinging On A Star or merely dancing in the City of Stars, this incredible production will take you from Disney family favourites, through to the Golden Ages of Hollywood and Bollywood, with songs from Lady Gaga, Adele, Prince, Queen, Eminem, Celine Dion and Barbra Streisand, as well as classics from legendary songwriters such as Burt Bacharach, John Barry, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Irving Berlin and many more.

With a cast of amazing dancers and musicians and stunning stage designs, costumes and huge LED screen this dazzling spectacular will be a night to remember.

Don't worry if you can't attend the Oscars this year, this show promises you the next best thing!