About this show

An American naval officer (Pinkerton) 'acquires' a 15 year old Geisha wife during a stay in Japan - but has no intention of staying with her. After a while he returns to the USA and marries his fiancee. Meanwhile, Butterfly waits for him for three years, cut off from her family, religion and culture by being an American wife. And she is now a mother. When he finally returns she is overjoyed, but he brings with him his new wife. Story originally published in a magazine.

Sung in English. e of the best-loved operas of all time, Madam Butterfly's glorious music and tragic heroine have enchanted audiences for more than a century. This ground-breaking reimagining of Puccini's masterpiece will be told from a female, East-Asian perspective, performed by a diverse-led cast of talented singers and musicians.