About this show

Dorothy's magic trip down the Yellow Brick Road.

Click your heels, clap your hands and journey over the rainbow. Dorothy and her cute dog Toto enter the wonderful land of Oz. During their travels down the yellow brick road they meet some lovely friends including a Scarecrow, a Tin Man and even a Lion who really wants some courage. The four new friends travel to see the great and powerful Wizard of Oz, this won't be easy as the Wicked Witch of the West is determined to stop them by any means necessary!