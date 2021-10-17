About this show

Recognised worldwide as the birthplace of rock and roll, Sun Records in Memphis, Tennessee, is famed for discovering the pioneers of rock'n' roll - Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Cash, Roy Orbison to name but a few. The story of Sun has been the subject of TV documentaries, books and even stage shows. But nothing that has gone before has done justice to the ground breaking music that emanated from the famed recording studio, according to concert show producer Pete Tobit. . . until now. Officially endorsed and licensed by the Sun Record Corporation, the world premiere of The Sun Records Concert Show is staged on Saturday, March 3, at the Cliffs Pavilion, Southend. Pete Tobit's GRT Entertainments production company has selected one of the UK's busiest provincial theatres to launch the brand-new musical extravaganza.