About this show

Steve Steinman returns to with his brand new production Love Hurts - power ballads and anthems. Better known for his shows AFLTMLS and VR this show will also have you singing out loud and rocking out to over 25 of the greatest power ballads and anthems. With incredible stage set, lighting and sound along with a 10-piece live band and a powerhouse of incredible singers along with Steve Steinman's well-known sense of humour you're guaranteed to have the night of your life.

Including tracks from, Queen, Foreigner, Tina Turner, Cutting Crew, White Snake, Heart, Chicago, Poison, Bonnie Tyler, REO Speedwagon, Whitney Houston, Meat Loaf, Eagles and many more!