About this show

This hilarious theatre version of the classic 60's radio show, famously starring Kenneth Williams, Betty Marsden, Kenneth Horne, Douglas Smith and Hugh Paddick Round the Horne's ground-breaking mix of wordplay, camp caricature and risqu? innuendo proved an irresistible combination with millions of listeners worldwide (the show pulled in a regular audience of fifteen million listeners). It is was one of the best loved programmes in radio history and now you can relive the funniest Radio show ever, LIVE on stage.