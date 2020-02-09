About this show

Unaware of each other's presence, they set up home. They quickly learn of each other's existence and embark on a series of events in the attempt to claim the space as their own. How will they negotiate their way to sharing this space? The Tree of Objects is a music and movement adventure to discover how we can contribute to preserving our planet through recycling and prolonging the shelf life of objects. Experience the world with these two strangers as they learn that one person's trash is another's treasure.