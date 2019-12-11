About this show

A mysterious man arrives at the local inn of a sleepy Sussex village, wrapped in bandages and wearing a false nose. Beneath the bandages is Griffin, a scientist desperate to reverse the twisted experiment that has rendered him invisible. This strange visitor soon sets the locals' tongues wagging, and when a spate of baffling burglaries occur, suspicions are aroused. Before long Griffin is on the run with a trail of villagers and police in pursuit, all desperate to do the impossible - to catch an invisible man. This fun-filled and fast-paced adaptation by Derek Webb of HG Well's classic novel is produced by the same team behind the Offie-nominated and five star productions of The Wolves of Willoughby Chase, Kes, and Cinderella.