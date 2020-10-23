About this show

How does Cher remain so ageless and incredible? What wisdom can she bestow that will help us survive the next seven decades? I Need to Cher, the worlds only feminist Cher-based cabaret collective are here to help you survive the Cherpocalypse. Join Cher, and a menagerie of other Chers, as she takes you through the story of her life, offering five key tips on how to live forever. Cher will prep you for Brexit, environmental disaster, and working well in to your 70s. Expect a rotating cast of London's finest performers as they interpret Cher's legacy in tailor made snippets - as well as an informative 75 slide presentation about Cher. You will leave believing in life after love; and be strong enough to face anything that 2020 will throw at you.