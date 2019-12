About this show

"It's not light yet, but it's getting there." The Song Project performed by award-winning Dutch singer-songwriter Wende will return for a run in the Jerwood Theatre Downstairs in May 2020 following four nights in the Jerwood Theatre Upstairs in June 2019.

Concept by Chloe Lamford and Wende. Created by Chloe Lamford, Wende, Isobel Waller-Bridge and Imogen Knight. With words by E.V. Crowe, Sabrina Mahfouz, Somalia Seaton, Stef Smith and Debris Stevenson.

Downstairs