About this show

Born to a Muslim father and a Christian mother in what is now considered by many to be Boko Haram territory, in 1996, award winning poet and playwright Inua Ellams left Nigeria for England aged 12, moved to Ireland for 3 years before retuning to London and starting work as a writer and graphic designer. Part of this story was documented in his hilarious autobiographical Edinburgh Fringe First award winning play, The 14th Tale, but most of it is untold. For one night only, littered with poems, stories and anecdotes, Inua will tell his ridiculous, fantastic, poignant immigrant-story of escaping fundamentalist Islam, directing an arts festival at his college in Dublin, performing solo shows at the National Theatre, and drinking wine with the Queen of England, all the while without a country to belong to or place to call home.