About this show

In a secret place at the top of everything stands the tallest mountain in the world. On the peak of the mountain sits a tiny little village. In the centre of the village leans the tallest ladder in the world. At the bottom of the ladder is Stella. Stella is afraid of heights.

With their celebrated brand of puppetry, live music and dazzling storytelling, join Open Attic Company (Much Ado About Puffin) as they make unexpected new friends and reach for the stars at the

Djanogly Theatre