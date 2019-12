About this show

Based on the original story Auntie Mame by Patrick Dennis. Newly orphaned Patrick sets out to find his only living relative - Auntie Mame - only to find her penthouse apartment full of colourful characters enjoying a huge party. Eccentric but endearing Auntie Mame takes him in and Patrick's upbringing is never quite the same again! This funny yet touching show includes the title song Mame, arguably one of the most spectacular chorus numbers ever written.

Royal