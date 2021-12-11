About this show

Directed by Richard Curtis and originally released in cinemas in 2003, Love Actually tells ten separate yet interweaving stories of love around Christmas time. The film features an all-star ensemble cast, including Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, Colin Firth, Laura Linney, Bill Nighy, Martine McCutcheon, Alan Rickman, Emma Thompson, Keira Knightley, Rowan Atkinson, Martin Freeman, and many more. A full live orchestra will perform Craig Armstrong's evocative score at these shows, with the film being projected onto a huge screen. Armstrong is one of the UK's most recognised film composers, with his work being awarded a BAFTA for his Achievement in Film Music. With the film becoming a Christmas tradition for many, audiences attending the Love Actually: Live in Concert will be treated to a unique way to watch the film that has gotten so many into the holiday spirit for the last 15 years.