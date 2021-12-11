Directed by Richard Curtis and originally released in cinemas in 2003, Love Actually tells ten separate yet interweaving stories of love around Christmas time. The film features an all-star ensemble cast, including Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, Colin Firth, Laura Linney, Bill Nighy, Martine McCutcheon, Alan Rickman, Emma Thompson, Keira Knightley, Rowan Atkinson, Martin Freeman, and many more. A full live orchestra will perform Craig Armstrong's evocative score at these shows, with the film being projected onto a huge screen. Armstrong is one of the UK's most recognised film composers, with his work being awarded a BAFTA for his Achievement in Film Music. With the film becoming a Christmas tradition for many, audiences attending the Love Actually: Live in Concert will be treated to a unique way to watch the film that has gotten so many into the holiday spirit for the last 15 years.