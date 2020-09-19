About this show

Paul Simon is a name that has cemented itself into the Hearts and Bones of audiences all over the world. As an artist, his name has become synonymous, not only with music but with cultural history! In this poignant and critically acclaimed show, British singer-songwriter Gary Edward Jones not only recites the music of one of his idols, but also tells the unique story of Paul Simon: combining visuals, stage design, and of course... the music.

This event takes place at St Luke's Bombed Out Church, Leece Street, Liverpool L1 2TR