About this show

This is a show about belonging. About tribes and families. About the place you belong because you were born there; the places that are in your blood but also the places you adopt; that you pretend are your home and the places you change yourself to try and belong in. It's about class mobility. And regional identity. And being a Thatcher's child. It's about education and 'making good' for yourself. And maybe about how that can leave you exiled from the place you started. With nowhere to quite belong. It's about always being an imposter and trying to remember how to speak in your own voice.

Moor Space