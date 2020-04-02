About this show

Award-winning UK aerial theatre company Ockham's Razor create original and ground-breaking physical theatre from the stories and relationships inherent in circus.

With Ockham's Razor's unique mix of circus, physical theatre and narrative story-telling with original music scores This Time is about time, age and the stories we tell ourselves. With a cast ranging in age from 13 to 60 This Time looks at perceptions of strength and ability: how we are strong in different ways at different times in our lives. Featuring a series of aerial frames which are raised from floor to ceiling the four performers lift, push and cradle each other through a world of windows, thresholds and ledges. Bodies are suspended high in the air and swung close to the ground in an innovative new take on doubles trapeze.