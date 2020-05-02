About this show

Scooty & the Skyhooks started in the early 80's & went onto become one of the North of Scotland's most popular bands, playing to packed dancefloors in venue's all over the Highlands. Their mix of Stax/Atlantic soul classics & chart songs of the time was to prove a recipe for sustained success and popularity. Their big brassy sound and raw energy was guaranteed to have people dancing all night wherever they played & they always endeavoured to put on a slick professional show. Their efforts were rewarded by supporting Showaddywaddy, Fish etc. The highlight of their 'support' slots being Deacon Blue in front of 1000's at the Black Isle Show.