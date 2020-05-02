WhatsOnStage Logo
Home link

About this show

Scooty & the Skyhooks started in the early 80's & went onto become one of the North of Scotland's most popular bands, playing to packed dancefloors in venue's all over the Highlands. Their mix of Stax/Atlantic soul classics & chart songs of the time was to prove a recipe for sustained success and popularity. Their big brassy sound and raw energy was guaranteed to have people dancing all night wherever they played & they always endeavoured to put on a slick professional show. Their efforts were rewarded by supporting Showaddywaddy, Fish etc. The highlight of their 'support' slots being Deacon Blue in front of 1000's at the Black Isle Show.

Show Details