About this show

Tired of not being able to go out for entertainment? Let us bring the show to you. Join Tony Middleton 'Sonic', headliner of The Magic Hour, for a fun interactive magic experience. Streaming live from the historic Sheraton Grand Park Lane in London in 4K/Ultra HD, you will experience Victorian illusions, mind-reading, and sleight of hand demonstrations that will blow your mind. Yes that's right - even across the internet impossible things will occur. And when the magic involves you directly at home, you'll wonder if it's real witchcraft, or simply... virtually impossible! What's more, you'll get a sneak peek into the private areas of this iconic Art Deco hotel - which the public rarely gets to see. Now that's a treat for all the family. The event will be hosted on Zoom, so please ensure you have the means to access. Please note that the name / email address you booked with must match your Zoom account. The host will not grant access to anyone who is not on the guest list. The virtual theatre doors open half an hour before the show. Latecomers are not admitted, and tickets are non-refundable.

Streamed live from The Sheraton, Park Lane. Available on Zoom