About this show

Giant Blunderbore is in a terrible rage. He shouts from above threatening to eat any villager who won't pay their rent. Poor Dame Trott has to sell her precious cow ‘Buttercup' and sends her son Jack to the cow market. All he comes back with is a worthless bag of beans. Jill, the grumpy Squire's daughter is kidnapped by the Giant's dogsbody Fleshcreepy and taken to the castle in the clouds. Will Jack be the hero, climb the beanstalk, rescue his girlfriend and save the world from the human chomping ogre? Only the magical Garden Fairy knows the answer to that...