About this show

The Vignes twin sisters will always be identical. But after growing up together in a small, southern black community and running away at age sixteen, it's not just the shape of their daily lives that is different as adults, it's everything: their families, their communities, their racial identities. Separated by many miles and just as many lies, the fates of the twins remain intertwined despite the fact that they have chosen to live in two very different worlds