About this show

After sell out shows at The Arcola Theatre, VAULT Festival and a little jaunt on The London Theatre Podcast, Women's Writes is back! This time we're going online with The Women's Writes Online Festival and we're showcasing the work of 5 women playwrights. We'll be filming 5 short (15min) monologue plays written by female identifying playwrights at The Arcola Theatre ready to be made available to an online audience (only) from the 1st-31st Jan 2021. 2020 was a bit of a blip, and we're all feeling it, the Festival aims to create a maelstrom of Women's voices online to bring in the New Year with agency, empowerment and inspiration. By filming in the empty Arcola Theatre the fest will centre around women reclaiming empty spaces and filling them with previously unheard stories. The Theatre's being dark won't stop us from telling our stories...