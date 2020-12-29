About this show

Prepare to be amazed, entertained and a tiny bit concerned with an all-new kind of live interactive entertainment, designed for your socially distanced enjoyment. Get ready to have your minds blown during this engaging hour, packed with a unique blend of psychological magic, playful comedy, and a plentiful dose of the unusual, by one of today's hottest talents, The Unusualist, in Don't Touch Me. His previous Crazy Coqs appearance sold out, and this time he's coming armed with a bar-tending squirrel. Creative, playful, hilarious, and warmly captivating, The Unusualist brings you his astounding new magic in a show that inspires awe and sparks laughter. Don't Touch Me is live entertainment at its best for a new kind of theatre and social space.