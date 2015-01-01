About this show

Inspired by the F?eries of 19th century Paris, Cabaret des Distractions is a classic tale of love and temptation for a 21st century audience. Cabaret, musical theatre and circus break bread in the opulent surrounds of our 1920's ballroom. We promise gasps of awe, roars of laughter and whoops of excitement as we take you through a labyrinth of unexpected turns.

TOUR DATES