About this show

British soul, jazz and R&B singer Sarah Jane Morris, with Tony Remy and Marcus Bonfanti, interpret singer and songwriter John Martyn's canon of music live at Crazy Coqs, to pay homage to a musical maverick who influenced a generation of his peers, friends and fans alike. This touching tribute shines a light on the sublime genius of John Martyn, a restless, often self-destructive artist whose unique voice and music are both breathtakingly bold and achingly tender in their beauty. This will also be an evening Soul and Blues involving original songs and reworked classics with Sarah Jane's unique, magical flavour, enhanced by the soulful, melodic guitar work of her wonderful guitarists.