About this show

As a young woman, Sandy Walsh was torn between becoming an actress or a journalist. She finally plumped for the former and thought that the journalism dream would remain unfulfilled. A couple of decades later, however, Walsh found herself not only working as a successful award-winning actress but also presenting high profile programmes on the BBC World Service. From starring as the matriarch Francis Marsden in Emmerdale to playing Mrs Johnstone and Mrs Lyons in Blood Brothers in the West End, Walsh has had many roles in theatre, television and radio. Her work as a presenter has given her the opportunity to interview a range of personalities including Barbara Castle, Benjamin Zephaniah and Terry Waite. For a time acting and journalism ran parallel to each other but Walsh soon found a way of making the two careers converge in her fourth one woman show Correspondent.

Following sell out performances last year with A Glamorous Life? and What's It All About, award winning actress and presenter Sandy Walsh is thrilled to be returning to The Crazy Cos.