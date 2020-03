About this show

After a night of considerably heavy substance abuse, Jodie suffers a fatal overdose, creating the foundation for a domino effect of tragic incidents. Petrol & Pints (Aren't Necessity) follows the lives of the six friends in the days leading up to, and the days following Jodie's untimely demise. Friendships are put on the line and sanity is questioned as the young group battle with their own demons following the tragedy.