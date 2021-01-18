About this show

Cornered into a flooding toilet cubicle and determined not to be rescued again, Rosie distracts herself with memories of bathroom encounters, drunken heart-to-hearts by dirty sinks, friendships forged in front of crowded mirrors, and hiding from trouble. But with her panic rising and no help on its way, can she keep her head above water?

From internationally acclaimed writer and one of the UK's most prominent trans voices, Travis Alabanza (Burgerz), comes a hilarious and devastating tour of women's bathrooms. Casting to be announced soon.