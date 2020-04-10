About this show

Calling all explorers! Are you ready to embark on a secret adventure through the nooks and crannies of Sadler's Wells? Guided by a very special interactive storybook, upsidedowninsideout invites you and your family to work together to complete an extraordinary mission. Unlock secrets, locate hidden buttons and try to steal the infamous Mr Locket's keys as you follow clues and instructions leading you to the very heart of our building. Melbourne-based company one step at a time like this create a site-responsive work which places you, the audience, at the centre. In celebration of our building's 20th anniversary year, they've turned their attention to Sadler's Wells, creating a bespoke adventure for families where the kids take the lead.