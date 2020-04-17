About this show

UK Premiere. Project XO is a cutting-edge dance installation devised by New Movement Collective with creative technologists Kai Lab, Visualpilots and FENYCE Workspace. This unique encounter invites members of the public to wear a robotic exoskeleton which moves their bodies in precise choreography. Exploring themes of power, agency and empathy, this performance is a three-way interaction between participant, performer and technology. Audience members can choose to partake by wearing the robotic suit or watch the interaction in the dance studio.

Studio B