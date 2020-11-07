About this show

Playing soul singing legend Sam Cooke in the critically acclaimed play "One Night In Miami" last year, pricked Matt's curiosity to research Sam's career with some fascinating results. He found that soul legends, Otis Redding and Sam Cooke shared a bill at the Gaumont Theatre in Doncaster in 1966 which led him to wonder how close the two were and how their careers had intertwined. Following that train of thought, Matt has written a story that has brought together their lives and their music and he brings this to the stage for the very first time at Crazy Coqs.