About this show

Astonishing, hilarious, and the only person in the world able to put the tablecloth back on the table! For 25 years Mat has travelled the world making a living as a juggler. He has worked the greatest stages in the world, and the crappiest.

In a small, intimate room, where the audience are close enough to feel every gasp and mutter of amazement, waits Mat Ricardo. Poised ready to perform the exceptional skills gained from a life of commitment and practice, with the scalpel-sharp wit honed from three decades of stages, clubs, streets and circus Spiegel tents. This is a bespoke, clandestine cabaret performance, from the world's most critically-acclaimed variety artist. Seemingly impossible tricks, elegantly spectacular, and, occasionally, death defying. A unique one man show featuring astonishing displays of dexterity and showmanship not seen since the heyday of vaudeville, extracts from which have been performed privately for HRH Prince Charles, and to a standing ovation on NBC's America's Got Talent. In keeping with the tradition of the Edwardian parlour entertainments, and the modern high-end close-up magicians of New York. An intimate performance, a strictly limited audience, and a mysterious nature to every show. This is something completely unique.. grown-up, almost illicit, yet at its heart, simply unforgettable entertainment.