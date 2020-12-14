About this show

One of the West End and Broadway's most instantly recognisable voices and beloved leading ladies, Marisha has wowed audiences in smash-hit shows Dreamgirls, Waitress and The Book of Mormon and has recently starred alongside Will Smith in Disney's big screen blockbuster Aladdin. Inspired by the likes of the late, great Aretha Franklin, Etta James and Ella Fitzgerald, Marisha's voice will pull you from your seat and to your feet. She effortlessly infuses jazz, gospel and R&B with a healthy dose of soul that will leave you feeling inspired and uplifted.