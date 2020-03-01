About this show

London born and Hastings raised, award-winning singer-pianist Liane Carroll is one of the UK's greatest musical treasures. A soulful, emotive singer, she is capable of reducing listeners to tears with her heart-breaking ability to inhabit a lyric or of making an audience jump for joy with her breath-taking vocal virtuosity. What really makes Carroll stand out however is the way that she delivers every song as though she wrote it. A classically trained pianist since she was three, she possesses a true musicality that lifts her interpretations into the realms of art in their own right and to hear her sing even the best known standard or the most hackneyed pop song is to hear that song afresh.

Her last album, The Right to Love, was released to great critical acclaim in 2017. Her 2015 album, Seaside - a homage to her life by the coast - won a British Jazz Award for Best New Album and received a nomination for a 2016 Parliamentary Jazz Award.